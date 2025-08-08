Examining the Future: Lincoln Educational Servs's Earnings Outlook

Lincoln Educational Servs LINC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Servs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

The announcement from Lincoln Educational Servs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 3.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lincoln Educational Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.29 0.09 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.11 0.22 0.13 -0.02 Price Change % -3.0% -5.0% 1.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Lincoln Educational Servs's Stock

Shares of Lincoln Educational Servs were trading at $23.54 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 97.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Lincoln Educational Servs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Lincoln Educational Servs.

With 3 analyst ratings, Lincoln Educational Servs has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $25.33, indicating a potential 7.6% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Lincoln Educational Servs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Lincoln Educational Servs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lincoln Educational Servs Buy 13.68% $70.10M 1.09%

Key Takeaway:

Lincoln Educational Servs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Lincoln Educational Servs's Background

Lincoln Educational Services Corp provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. The company offers programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology. Its reportable segments include; Campus Operations, and Transitional. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Campus Operations segment which includes all campuses that are continuing in operation and contribute to the Company's core operations and performance.

Lincoln Educational Servs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lincoln Educational Servs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lincoln Educational Servs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lincoln Educational Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln Educational Servs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.99.

