Archer Aviation Earnings Preview

Archer Aviation ACHR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Archer Aviation will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

The announcement from Archer Aviation is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 22.91% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Archer Aviation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.26 -0.32 -0.33
EPS Actual -0.17 -0.45 -0.29 -0.32
Price Change % 23.0% 12.0% 11.0% -9.0%

Market Performance of Archer Aviation's Stock

Shares of Archer Aviation were trading at $9.8 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 170.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Archer Aviation visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
