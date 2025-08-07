What to Expect from CPI Card's Earnings

CPI Card PMTS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CPI Card will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64.

Investors in CPI Card are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.29, leading to a 9.27% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CPI Card's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.55 0.51 0.58 EPS Actual 0.40 0.57 0.66 0.51 Price Change % 9.0% -2.0% 11.0% -18.0%

Performance of CPI Card Shares

Shares of CPI Card were trading at $18.0 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

