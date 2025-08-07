Earnings Preview For Plains All American

Plains All American PAA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Plains All American will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

Investors in Plains All American are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Plains All American's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.42 0.31 0.31 EPS Actual 0.39 0.42 0.37 0.31 Price Change % -3.0% -3.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Performance of Plains All American Shares

Shares of Plains All American were trading at $17.86 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Plains All American

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Plains All American.

The consensus rating for Plains All American is Outperform, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $19.86, there's a potential 11.2% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of DT Midstream, Western Midstream and Antero Midstream, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for DT Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $112.2, suggesting a potential 528.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Western Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 146.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Antero Midstream, with an average 1-year price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential 2.63% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for DT Midstream, Western Midstream and Antero Midstream, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Plains All American Outperform 0.13% $620M 3.53% DT Midstream Underperform 26.64% $246M 2.30% Western Midstream Outperform 3.31% $705.16M 9.39% Antero Midstream Underperform 12.41% $208.99M 5.96%

Key Takeaway:

Plains All American ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Plains All American

Plains All American Pipeline LP through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges or railcars. The NGL segment is involved in natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminalling. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Crude Oil segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Plains All American

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Plains All American showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.13% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Plains All American's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.86%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains All American's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plains All American's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Plains All American's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Plains All American visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.