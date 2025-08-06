An Overview of Xponential Fitness's Earnings

Xponential Fitness XPOF is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Xponential Fitness to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

The announcement from Xponential Fitness is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.35, leading to a 6.44% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Xponential Fitness's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.45 0.27 0.23 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.19 -0.04 -0.03 Price Change % -6.0% -38.0% 28.999999999999996% -23.0%

Performance of Xponential Fitness Shares

Shares of Xponential Fitness were trading at $10.3 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

