Earnings Outlook For Rapid7

Rapid7 RPD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Rapid7 to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

Rapid7 bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 8.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rapid7's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.50 0.52 0.52 EPS Actual 0.49 0.48 0.66 0.58 Price Change % -8.0% -5.0% -1.0% 10.0%

Market Performance of Rapid7's Stock

Shares of Rapid7 were trading at $20.17 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Rapid7

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Rapid7.

Rapid7 has received a total of 13 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $29.08, the consensus suggests a potential 44.17% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of A10 Networks, Progress Software and Teradata, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for A10 Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 9.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Progress Software, with an average 1-year price target of $69.0, suggesting a potential 242.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Teradata, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, suggesting a potential 16.51% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for A10 Networks, Progress Software and Teradata, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rapid7 Neutral 2.51% $150.77M 5.98% A10 Networks Buy 9.00% $52.70M 4.46% Progress Software Buy 35.57% $190.07M 3.85% Teradata Neutral -10.11% $248M 30.24%

Key Takeaway:

Rapid7 ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. Rapid7 is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Rapid7

Founded in 2000, Rapid7 is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions. It has, however, expanded its portfolio to provide extended detection and response; security information and event management; cloud security, threat intelligence, and application security; and security orchestration, automation, and response. The Boston-based company went public in 2015.

Financial Milestones: Rapid7's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rapid7's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.51% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rapid7's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rapid7's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rapid7's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Rapid7's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 19.24. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Rapid7 visit their earnings calendar on our site.

