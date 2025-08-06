Ellington Financial's Earnings Outlook

Ellington Financial EFC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ellington Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

The market awaits Ellington Financial's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 1.25% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ellington Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.36 0.36 0.37 EPS Actual 0.39 0.45 0.40 0.33 Price Change % 1.0% 9.0% 3.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Ellington Financial's Stock

Shares of Ellington Financial were trading at $12.92 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Ellington Financial

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ellington Financial.

Analysts have provided Ellington Financial with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $14.33, suggesting a potential 10.91% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and BrightSpire Capital, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BrightSpire Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential 55.5% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and BrightSpire Capital, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Franklin BSP Realty Trust Buy -13.16% $49.29M 1.29% BrightSpire Capital Buy -4.71% $35.75M -2.32%

Key Takeaway:

Ellington Financial ranks higher than its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating stronger financial performance in these areas. However, its Return on Equity is lower compared to its peers, suggesting less efficient use of shareholder equity. Overall, Ellington Financial is positioned favorably among its peers based on the provided metrics.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc is a specialty finance company. Its primary investment objective is to generate attractive, risk-adjusted total returns for its shareholders by making investments. The company has two reportable segments; The Investment Portfolio Segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, non-mortgage- and mortgage-related derivatives, debt and equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments, and The Longbridge Segment is focused on the origination and servicing of reverse mortgage loans. it acquires reverse mortgage loans both through its origination activities and through secondary market purchases.

Breaking Down Ellington Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ellington Financial displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 43.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.31, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Ellington Financial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.