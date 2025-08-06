Earnings Preview: Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona XRAY is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Dentsply Sirona will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Anticipation surrounds Dentsply Sirona's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.13, leading to a 0.63% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Dentsply Sirona's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.43 0.47 0.50 EPS Actual 0.43 0.26 0.50 0.49 Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% 3.0% -2.0%

Tracking Dentsply Sirona's Stock Performance

Shares of Dentsply Sirona were trading at $14.05 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Dentsply Sirona

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Dentsply Sirona.

Dentsply Sirona has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $22.33, the consensus suggests a potential 58.93% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ICU Medical, Haemonetics and Staar Surgical, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ICU Medical, with an average 1-year price target of $187.0, suggesting a potential 1230.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Haemonetics, with an average 1-year price target of $93.5, suggesting a potential 565.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Staar Surgical, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, suggesting a potential 53.02% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for ICU Medical, Haemonetics and Staar Surgical, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dentsply Sirona Outperform -7.76% $466M 1.01% ICU Medical Buy 6.71% $210.11M -0.78% Haemonetics Buy -3.70% $193.05M 6.71% Staar Surgical Neutral -44.94% $28.00M -14.51%

Key Takeaway:

Dentsply Sirona ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth. - Bottom for Gross Profit. - Bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Dentsply Sirona's performance is mixed compared to its peers.

Get to Know Dentsply Sirona Better

Dentsply Sirona is one of the world's largest manufacturers of dental equipment and supplies. It is a result of a merger of equals in 2016 between Dentsply International (dental consumables and lab products) and Sirona Dental Systems (technologically advanced dental equipment). The firm's wide portfolio consists of dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. It distributes two-thirds of its dental consumables, technology, and equipment through third-party distributors. The remaining portfolio is either sold to labs and offices through the firm's salesforce or directly to consumers (such as the Byte clear aligner).

A Deep Dive into Dentsply Sirona's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dentsply Sirona's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.76%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dentsply Sirona's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dentsply Sirona's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dentsply Sirona's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.34%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Dentsply Sirona's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.21, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Dentsply Sirona visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.