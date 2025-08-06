A Look Ahead: Millicom Intl Cellular's Earnings Forecast

Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Millicom Intl Cellular to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

Millicom Intl Cellular bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.40, which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Millicom Intl Cellular's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.70 0.59 0.50 EPS Actual 1.14 0.18 0.30 0.45 Price Change % 2.0% -3.0% 3.0% 5.0%

Millicom Intl Cellular Share Price Analysis

Shares of Millicom Intl Cellular were trading at $40.26 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Millicom Intl Cellular visit their earnings calendar on our site.

