An Overview of Ralph Lauren's Earnings

Ralph Lauren RL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ralph Lauren will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49.

Anticipation surrounds Ralph Lauren's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ralph Lauren's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.04 4.53 2.41 2.45 EPS Actual 2.27 4.82 2.54 2.70 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% 0.0% 1.0%

Ralph Lauren Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ralph Lauren were trading at $299.24 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 85.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Ralph Lauren

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ralph Lauren.

With 23 analyst ratings, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $319.17, indicating a potential 6.66% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amer Sports, Lululemon Athletica and Tapestry, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amer Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $40.6, suggesting a potential 86.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lululemon Athletica, with an average 1-year price target of $306.6, suggesting a potential 2.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tapestry, with an average 1-year price target of $101.73, suggesting a potential 66.0% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Amer Sports, Lululemon Athletica and Tapestry, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ralph Lauren Outperform 8.25% $1.17B 5.03% Amer Sports Buy 23.48% $851.10M 2.63% Lululemon Athletica Neutral 7.32% $1.38B 7.30% Tapestry Outperform 6.89% $1.21B 14.37%

Key Takeaway:

Ralph Lauren ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit. It ranks in the middle for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Ralph Lauren

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Ralph Lauren's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Ralph Lauren's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ralph Lauren's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.03%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ralph Lauren's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ralph Lauren's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Ralph Lauren visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.