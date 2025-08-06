A Peek at Atlassian's Future Earnings

Atlassian TEAM will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Atlassian to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

The announcement from Atlassian is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.10 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.99% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Atlassian's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.76 0.64 0.61 EPS Actual 0.97 0.96 0.77 0.66 Price Change % -9.0% 15.0% 19.0% -17.0%

Atlassian Share Price Analysis

Shares of Atlassian were trading at $185.44 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Atlassian

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Atlassian.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for Atlassian, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $264.8, suggesting a potential 42.8% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Datadog, Roper Technologies and Workday, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Datadog, with an average 1-year price target of $151.5, suggesting a potential 18.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Roper Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $642.6, suggesting a potential 246.53% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Workday, with an average 1-year price target of $287.36, suggesting a potential 54.96% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Datadog, Roper Technologies and Workday, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Atlassian Outperform 14.09% $1.14B -5.47% Datadog Buy 24.59% $603.92M 0.88% Roper Technologies Neutral 13.21% $1.35B 1.95% Workday Neutral 12.56% $1.70B 0.76%

Key Takeaway:

Atlassian ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Atlassian's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Atlassian's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.09% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Atlassian's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlassian's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Atlassian's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.9. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

