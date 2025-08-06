An Overview of Restaurant Brands Intl's Earnings

Restaurant Brands Intl QSR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Restaurant Brands Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97.

Restaurant Brands Intl bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.59% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Restaurant Brands Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.79 1.32 0.87 EPS Actual 0.75 0.81 0.93 0.86 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% 0.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Restaurant Brands Intl's Stock

Shares of Restaurant Brands Intl were trading at $68.16 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.