Exploring Vistra's Earnings Expectations

Vistra VST will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Vistra to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93.

Investors in Vistra are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $1.54, which was followed by a 1.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vistra's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.61 1.72 1.20 1.38 EPS Actual -0.93 1.14 5.25 1.43 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% 5.0% -1.0%

Performance of Vistra Shares

Shares of Vistra were trading at $209.6 as of August 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 159.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Vistra

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Vistra.

The consensus rating for Vistra is Buy, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $187.5 implies a potential 10.54% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AES and Hallador Energy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AES, with an average 1-year price target of $13.5, suggesting a potential 93.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Hallador Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, suggesting a potential 89.03% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for AES and Hallador Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vistra Buy 28.78% $793M -11.65% AES Outperform -2.96% $453M -3.07% Hallador Energy Outperform 5.57% $67.35M 9.09%

Key Takeaway:

Vistra ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit and the lowest return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The proposed Lotus Partners acquisition would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Breaking Down Vistra's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vistra's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.78% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Vistra's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vistra's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vistra's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, Vistra faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Vistra visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.