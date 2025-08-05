Herbalife Earnings Preview

Herbalife HLF is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Herbalife will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

Investors in Herbalife are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.18, leading to a 7.92% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Herbalife's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.22 0.35 0.41 EPS Actual 0.59 0.36 0.57 0.54 Price Change % -8.0% 43.0% 11.0% -9.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Herbalife were trading at $9.55 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.95%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

