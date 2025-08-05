A Glimpse of Genco Shipping & Trading's Earnings Potential

Genco Shipping & Trading GNK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Genco Shipping & Trading will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

Genco Shipping & Trading bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.73 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.37% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Genco Shipping & Trading's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.24 0.30 0.41 0.45 EPS Actual 0.49 0.29 0.41 0.46 Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% 5.0% -2.0%

Performance of Genco Shipping & Trading Shares

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading were trading at $16.27 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Genco Shipping & Trading visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.