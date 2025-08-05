August 5, 2025 1:01 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Prestige Consumer's Quarterly Earnings

Prestige Consumer PBH is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Prestige Consumer to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29.

Anticipation surrounds Prestige Consumer's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.4% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Prestige Consumer's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025
EPS Estimate 1.29 1.16 1.08 0.86
EPS Actual 1.32 1.22 1.09 0.90
Price Change % 0.0% -0.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer were trading at $74.2 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Prestige Consumer visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
