Light & Wonder Earnings Preview

Light & Wonder LNW is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Light & Wonder to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42.

Anticipation surrounds Light & Wonder's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 13.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Light & Wonder's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.13 0.95 1.09 1.02 EPS Actual 1.35 1.42 1.34 0.90 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 7.000000000000001% -10.0% 2.0%

Performance of Light & Wonder Shares

Shares of Light & Wonder were trading at $94.38 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Light & Wonder

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Light & Wonder.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Light & Wonder, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $108.5, suggesting a potential 14.96% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Churchill Downs, Boyd Gaming and MGM Resorts International, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Churchill Downs, with an average 1-year price target of $134.82, suggesting a potential 42.85% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Boyd Gaming, with an average 1-year price target of $86.09, suggesting a potential 8.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MGM Resorts International, with an average 1-year price target of $47.18, suggesting a potential 50.01% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Churchill Downs, Boyd Gaming and MGM Resorts International, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Light & Wonder Buy 2.38% $563M 13.06% Churchill Downs Outperform 4.91% $392.10M 20.53% Boyd Gaming Neutral 6.87% $527.08M 11.04% MGM Resorts International Buy 1.79% $1.96B 1.68%

Key Takeaway:

Light & Wonder ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Light & Wonder: A Closer Look

Light & Wonder is principally an electronic gaming machine manufacturer, selling machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos. The firm is licensed in most jurisdictions allowing gambling globally. Light & Wonder is one of the three largest players in the space along with International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure. SciPlay, about one fourth of revenue, develops and distributes casual mobile games, principally in the social casino niche. The more nascent iGaming business sits between these two businesses, providing digital content and capabilities to real-money gaming providers.

Key Indicators: Light & Wonder's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Light & Wonder's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.38% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Light & Wonder's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.35, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

