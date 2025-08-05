August 5, 2025 11:03 AM 1 min read

An Overview of Pan American Silver's Earnings

Pan American Silver PAAS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Pan American Silver to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

The announcement from Pan American Silver is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.24, leading to a 3.99% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Pan American Silver's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.18 0.35 0.27 0.12
EPS Actual 0.42 0.35 0.32 0.11
Price Change % 4.0% 5.0% -0.0% -4.0%

Tracking Pan American Silver's Stock Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver were trading at $28.14 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Pan American Silver visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
