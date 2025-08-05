Exploring HubSpot's Earnings Expectations

HubSpot HUBS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect HubSpot to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29.

The market awaits HubSpot's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 8.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HubSpot's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.76 2.19 1.91 1.63 EPS Actual 1.78 2.32 2.18 1.94 Price Change % -9.0% 4.0% 8.0% 3.0%

HubSpot Share Price Analysis

Shares of HubSpot were trading at $502.2 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on HubSpot

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on HubSpot.

Analysts have provided HubSpot with 14 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $747.57, suggesting a potential 48.86% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tyler Technologies, PTC and Zoom Communications, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tyler Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $688.33, suggesting a potential 37.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PTC, with an average 1-year price target of $217.23, suggesting a potential 56.74% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zoom Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $88.21, suggesting a potential 82.44% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Tyler Technologies, PTC and Zoom Communications, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity HubSpot Outperform 15.67% $599.03M -1.11% Tyler Technologies Buy 10.19% $273.18M 2.37% PTC Outperform 24.16% $533.91M 4.10% Zoom Communications Neutral 2.93% $896.31M 2.85%

Key Takeaway:

HubSpot ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

HubSpot's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining HubSpot's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.67% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: HubSpot's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: HubSpot's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

