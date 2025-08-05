August 5, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

A Glimpse of McKesson's Earnings Potential

McKesson MCK will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate McKesson to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $8.18.

Anticipation surrounds McKesson's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 0.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McKesson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025
EPS Estimate 9.83 7.99 6.88 7.21
EPS Actual 10.12 8.03 7.07 7.88
Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% 11.0% -11.0%

Market Performance of McKesson's Stock

Shares of McKesson were trading at $710.94 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for McKesson visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
