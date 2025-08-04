Preview: Xometry's Earnings

Xometry XMTR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Xometry will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Xometry bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.16% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Xometry's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.03 -0.02 -0.12 EPS Actual 0.02 0.06 0.02 -0.01 Price Change % -2.0% -5.0% 18.0% 0.0%

Xometry Share Price Analysis

Shares of Xometry were trading at $31.07 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 161.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Xometry

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Xometry.

Analysts have given Xometry a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $32.6, indicating a potential 4.92% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dnow, Custom Truck One Source and Distribution Solns Gr, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dnow, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 42.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Custom Truck One Source, with an average 1-year price target of $7.5, suggesting a potential 75.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Distribution Solns Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $39.0, suggesting a potential 25.52% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Dnow, Custom Truck One Source and Distribution Solns Gr, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Xometry Neutral 23.05% $56.33M -4.83% Dnow Buy 6.39% $139M 1.86% Custom Truck One Source Buy 20.91% $102.54M -3.54% Distribution Solns Gr Outperform 14.31% $170.08M 0.78%

Key Takeaway:

Xometry ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with the lowest percentage. In terms of Gross Profit, Xometry also ranks at the bottom with the lowest figure. For Return on Equity, Xometry is at the bottom with a negative percentage. Overall, Xometry lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Get to Know Xometry Better

Xometry Inc is engaged in providing AI-enabled manufacturing equipment. Its buyers include engineers, product designers, procurement and supply chain personnel, inventors, and business owners. The manufacturing processes offered by the company include CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Urethane Casting, 3D Printing, and Die Casting. The company is organized into two segments referred to as the U.S. and the International. The majority of its revenue is derived from the U.S. segment.

Xometry: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Xometry displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.99%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xometry's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.83%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xometry's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.95.

To track all earnings releases for Xometry visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.