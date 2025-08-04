Viasat Earnings Preview

Viasat VSAT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Viasat will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

The market awaits Viasat's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.94% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Viasat's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.05 -0.54 -0.46 EPS Actual -0.02 0.11 -0.23 0.30 Price Change % -5.0% 20.0% -8.0% 38.0%

Performance of Viasat Shares

Shares of Viasat were trading at $16.58 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Viasat

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Viasat.

Analysts have provided Viasat with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $28.0, suggesting a potential 68.88% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Extreme Networks, Viavi Solutions and Calix, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Extreme Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 20.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Viavi Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $13.5, suggesting a potential 18.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Calix, with an average 1-year price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential 265.92% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Extreme Networks, Viavi Solutions and Calix, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Viasat Buy -0.25% $365.30M -5.28% Extreme Networks Buy 34.81% $175.41M 5.63% Viavi Solutions Buy 15.77% $160.70M 2.76% Calix Buy 22.08% $136.29M -0.03%

Key Takeaway:

Viasat ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Viasat Better

Viasat Inc provides bandwidth technologies and services in three segments: communication services and defense and advanced technologies. The communication services segment provides a wide range of broadband and narrowband communications solutions across government and commercial mobility markets, as well as for residential and enterprise fixed broadband customers: and the defense and advanced technologies segment develops and offers a diverse array of resilient, vertically integrated solutions to government and commercial customers, leveraging core technical competencies in encryption, cyber security, tactical gateways, modems and waveforms. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated from communication services segment.

Breaking Down Viasat's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Viasat faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.25% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viasat's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Viasat's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Viasat's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.65. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Viasat visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.