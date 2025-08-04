Insights into Outfront Media's Upcoming Earnings

Outfront Media OUT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Outfront Media will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

Outfront Media bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 2.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Outfront Media's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 0.37 0.18 0.22 EPS Actual -0.14 0.43 0.19 0.18 Price Change % -3.0% 1.0% 2.0% 6.0%

Market Performance of Outfront Media's Stock

Shares of Outfront Media were trading at $17.22 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Outfront Media

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Outfront Media.

Outfront Media has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $18.5, the consensus suggests a potential 7.43% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Four Corners Property Tr, EPR Props and Safehold, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Four Corners Property Tr, with an average 1-year price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential 72.3% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EPR Props, with an average 1-year price target of $58.83, suggesting a potential 241.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Safehold, with an average 1-year price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential 25.84% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Four Corners Property Tr, EPR Props and Safehold are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Outfront Media Neutral -4.36% $169.40M -3.75% Four Corners Property Tr Outperform 9.57% $62.09M 1.92% EPR Props Neutral 4.52% $151.19M 2.99% Safehold Neutral 4.79% $96.52M 1.25%

Key Takeaway:

Outfront Media ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and profit margin. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers.

Delving into Outfront Media's Background

Outfront Media Inc is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership of advertising space on its portfolio of billboards and transit displays. The Company generates revenue in the form of rental income by allowing other companies to advertise on its properties and structures under short-term contracts. Outfront Media segments its operations into the United States and International units. Although it also owns assets in Canada and Latin America, the company derives the vast majority of its revenue from billboard advertising agreements in the U.S. Roughly half of the U.S. division's revenue comes from its displays in the New York City and Los Angeles markets. Outfront Media's customers include entities within the retail, television, healthcare, and entertainment industries.

Outfront Media's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Outfront Media's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.36%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Outfront Media's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.75%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Outfront Media's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, Outfront Media faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Outfront Media visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.