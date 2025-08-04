Earnings Outlook For Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies IFNNY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Infineon Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Investors in Infineon Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 1.54% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Infineon Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.270 0.45 0.42 EPS Actual 0.36 0.352 0.54 0.46 Price Change % 2.0% 4.0% -5.0% -1.0%

Performance of Infineon Technologies Shares

Shares of Infineon Technologies were trading at $39.07 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.