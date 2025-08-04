Earnings Outlook For Pfizer

Pfizer PFE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Pfizer will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

The market awaits Pfizer's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.25, leading to a 2.61% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Pfizer's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.46 0.62 0.46 EPS Actual 0.92 0.63 1.06 0.60 Price Change % 3.0% 2.0% 0.0% -3.0%

Tracking Pfizer's Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer were trading at $23.49 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Pfizer visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.