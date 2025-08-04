Examining the Future: Caterpillar's Earnings Outlook

Caterpillar CAT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Caterpillar to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.89.

Caterpillar bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 1.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Caterpillar's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 4.35 5.03 5.36 5.58 EPS Actual 4.25 5.14 5.17 5.99 Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of Caterpillar's Stock

Shares of Caterpillar were trading at $428.69 as of August 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Caterpillar

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Caterpillar.

The consensus rating for Caterpillar is Neutral, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $419.09, there's a potential 2.24% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PACCAR, Cummins and Westinghouse Air Brake, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PACCAR, with an average 1-year price target of $101.17, suggesting a potential 76.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cummins, with an average 1-year price target of $371.5, suggesting a potential 13.34% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Westinghouse Air Brake, with an average 1-year price target of $233.6, suggesting a potential 45.51% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for PACCAR, Cummins and Westinghouse Air Brake are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Caterpillar Neutral -9.81% $4.96B 10.67% PACCAR Neutral -14.38% $1.28B 3.92% Cummins Buy -2.73% $2.15B 7.78% Westinghouse Air Brake Outperform 2.34% $938M 3.16%

Key Takeaway:

Caterpillar ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Caterpillar: A Closer Look

Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Its reporting segments are: construction industries (40% sales/47% operating profit, or OP), resource industries (20% sales/19% OP), and energy & transportation (40% sales/34% OP). Market share approaches 20% across many products. Caterpillar operates a captive finance subsidiary to facilitate sales. The firm has global reach (46% US sales/54% ex-US). Construction skews more domestic, while the other divisions are more geographically diversified. An independent network of 156 dealers operates approximately 2,800 facilities, giving Caterpillar reach into about 190 countries for sales and support services.

Caterpillar's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Caterpillar faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.81% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Caterpillar's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caterpillar's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.67% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caterpillar's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.14, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Caterpillar visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.