Uncovering Potential: B&G Foods's Earnings Preview

B&G Foods BGS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that B&G Foods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Anticipation surrounds B&G Foods's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 5.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at B&G Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.30 0.20 0.09 EPS Actual 0.04 0.31 0.13 0.08 Price Change % -5.0% 3.0% -20.0% -3.0%

B&G Foods Share Price Analysis

Shares of B&G Foods were trading at $4.1 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on B&G Foods

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding B&G Foods.

The consensus rating for B&G Foods is Neutral, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $4.67, there's a potential 13.9% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Mama's Creations, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mama's Creations, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 143.9% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Mama's Creations are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity B&G Foods Neutral -10.48% $90.09M 0.16% Mama's Creations Buy 18.15% $9.18M 4.82%

Key Takeaway:

B&G Foods ranks lower in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also has lower Gross Profit and Return on Equity. Overall, B&G Foods is positioned at the bottom among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind B&G Foods

B&G Foods Inc is an American packaged-food manufacturer. It operate in a single industry segment and manufacture, sell and distribute a diverse portfolio of high-quality shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetable, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, The company's main brands are Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, MacDonald's.

A Deep Dive into B&G Foods's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: B&G Foods's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.48%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: B&G Foods's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): B&G Foods's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): B&G Foods's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.03%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, B&G Foods faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

