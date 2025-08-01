Exploring Kosmos Energy's Earnings Expectations

Kosmos Energy KOS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kosmos Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Kosmos Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kosmos Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 0 0.08 0.12 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.03 0.08 0.17 Price Change % -1.0% -8.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Kosmos Energy were trading at $2.15 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 58.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Kosmos Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kosmos Energy.

Analysts have provided Kosmos Energy with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $3.0, suggesting a potential 39.53% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of TXO Partners, Vital Energy and Sitio Royalties, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TXO Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 1016.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Vital Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 783.72% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sitio Royalties, with an average 1-year price target of $25.5, suggesting a potential 1086.05% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for TXO Partners, Vital Energy and Sitio Royalties are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kosmos Energy Buy -30.77% $2.16M -9.62% TXO Partners Buy 25.04% $20.62M 0.82% Vital Energy Neutral 6.19% $178.81M -0.70% Sitio Royalties Neutral 8.01% $86.04M 0.68%

Key Takeaway:

Kosmos Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a decrease of 30.77%. It also has the lowest Gross Profit at $2.16M. In terms of Return on Equity, Kosmos Energy is at the bottom with -9.62%. Overall, Kosmos Energy lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

All You Need to Know About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd is a deepwater exploration and production company focused on meeting the world's growing demand for energy. It has diversified oil and gas production from assets offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Senegal and the Gulf of America. The Company had operations in four geographic reporting segments: Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania/Senegal and the Gulf of America. The majority of revenue is derived from the Ghana segment.

Kosmos Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Kosmos Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -30.77% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kosmos Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.12%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kosmos Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kosmos Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kosmos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Kosmos Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.