Earnings Outlook For Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech KRYS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Krystal Biotech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29.

Krystal Biotech bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 1.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Krystal Biotech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.29 0.90 0.62 EPS Actual 1.20 1.52 0.91 0.94 Price Change % -2.0% 4.0% 2.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Krystal Biotech's Stock

Shares of Krystal Biotech were trading at $153.87 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Krystal Biotech

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Krystal Biotech.

The consensus rating for Krystal Biotech is Buy, based on 10 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $206.0, there's a potential 33.88% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ADMA Biologics, Alkermes and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ADMA Biologics, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 79.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alkermes, with an average 1-year price target of $44.0, suggesting a potential 71.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $29.47, suggesting a potential 80.85% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for ADMA Biologics, Alkermes and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Krystal Biotech Buy 94.88% $83.16M 3.70% ADMA Biologics Buy 40.22% $61.10M 7.45% Alkermes Buy -2.12% $341.20M 5.55% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Outperform 18.70% $223.93M 2.53%

Key Takeaway:

Krystal Biotech ranks first in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Inc is engaged in the healthcare sector in the United States. It is focused on the development of easy-to-use, redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with debilitating diseases. The company used its proprietary gene therapy platform, STAR-D to develop treatments for rare or orphan dermatological indications caused by the absence of or a mutation in a single gene. It plans to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline to include other dermatological indications in the future. The company has one operating segment, which is the business of developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products.

Krystal Biotech's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Krystal Biotech displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 94.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Krystal Biotech's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 40.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Krystal Biotech's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Krystal Biotech's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.35%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

To track all earnings releases for Krystal Biotech visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.