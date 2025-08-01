Earnings Outlook For Wayfair

Wayfair W is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Wayfair to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The market awaits Wayfair's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.30, which was followed by a 7.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wayfair's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.2 -0.01 0.13 0.49 EPS Actual 0.1 -0.25 0.22 0.47 Price Change % 8.0% -9.0% -6.0% -4.0%

Wayfair Share Price Analysis

Shares of Wayfair were trading at $65.64 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

