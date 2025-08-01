Examining the Future: New Jersey Resources's Earnings Outlook

New Jersey Resources NJR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that New Jersey Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The market awaits New Jersey Resources's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Jersey Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.62 1.06 0.88 -0.01 EPS Actual 1.78 1.29 0.89 -0.09 Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of New Jersey Resources's Stock

Shares of New Jersey Resources were trading at $45.91 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on New Jersey Resources

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding New Jersey Resources.

Analysts have provided New Jersey Resources with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $50.75, suggesting a potential 10.54% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ONE Gas, Spire and Southwest Gas Hldgs, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ONE Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $75.5, suggesting a potential 64.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Spire, with an average 1-year price target of $81.33, suggesting a potential 77.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southwest Gas Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $77.0, suggesting a potential 67.72% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for ONE Gas, Spire and Southwest Gas Hldgs are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity New Jersey Resources Neutral 38.78% $375.73M 8.53% ONE Gas Neutral 23.32% $287.43M 3.80% Spire Neutral -6.84% $457M 6.47% Southwest Gas Hldgs Neutral -17.99% $352.10M 3.22%

Key Takeaway:

New Jersey Resources ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer showing the highest growth and another the lowest. In terms of gross profit, New Jersey Resources is at the bottom compared to its peers. For return on equity, New Jersey Resources is in the middle range, with one peer having the highest return and another the lowest.

All You Need to Know About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources is an energy services holding company with regulated and nonregulated operations. Its regulated utility, New Jersey Natural Gas, delivers natural gas to nearly 600,000 customers in the state. NJR's nonregulated businesses include investments in commercial solar projects and several large midstream natural gas projects.

New Jersey Resources: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: New Jersey Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: New Jersey Resources's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): New Jersey Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.53%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): New Jersey Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: New Jersey Resources's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.38. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

