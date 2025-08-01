Earnings Preview: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lattice Semiconductor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Investors in Lattice Semiconductor are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 9.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lattice Semiconductor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.19 0.24 0.24 EPS Actual 0.22 0.15 0.24 0.23 Price Change % -9.0% 8.0% -1.0% -9.0%

Market Performance of Lattice Semiconductor's Stock

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor were trading at $49.83 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Lattice Semiconductor

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lattice Semiconductor.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Lattice Semiconductor, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $65.86, suggesting a potential 32.17% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Allegro Microsystems, Qorvo and Rambus, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Allegro Microsystems, with an average 1-year price target of $33.71, suggesting a potential 32.35% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Qorvo, with an average 1-year price target of $98.92, suggesting a potential 98.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rambus, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, suggesting a potential 60.55% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Allegro Microsystems, Qorvo and Rambus, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lattice Semiconductor Buy -14.68% $81.73M 0.71% Allegro Microsystems Buy -19.85% $79.88M -1.59% Qorvo Neutral -7.66% $331.80M 0.75% Rambus Buy 30.33% $137.44M 4.85%

Key Takeaway:

Lattice Semiconductor ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company has one operating segment namely the core Lattice business that includes silicon-based and silicon-enabling products, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. The products of the company are offered globally; and, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia. It also has its presence in Americas and Europe.

Lattice Semiconductor: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Lattice Semiconductor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.68% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lattice Semiconductor's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lattice Semiconductor's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lattice Semiconductor's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lattice Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

