Preview: Kyndryl Hldgs's Earnings

Kyndryl Hldgs KD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kyndryl Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

Investors in Kyndryl Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 10.53% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kyndryl Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.41 -0.12 0.03 EPS Actual 0.52 0.51 0.01 0.05 Price Change % 11.0% 5.0% 14.000000000000002% -13.0%

Kyndryl Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Kyndryl Hldgs were trading at $37.77 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Kyndryl Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kyndryl Hldgs.

With 2 analyst ratings, Kyndryl Hldgs has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $51.0, indicating a potential 35.03% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of EPAM Systems, Globant and DXC Technology, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EPAM Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $203.33, suggesting a potential 438.34% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Globant, with an average 1-year price target of $117.3, suggesting a potential 210.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for DXC Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential 55.86% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for EPAM Systems, Globant and DXC Technology are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kyndryl Hldgs Outperform -1.30% $825M 5.97% EPAM Systems Neutral 11.69% $349.68M 2.02% Globant Neutral 7.01% $213.23M 1.53% DXC Technology Neutral -6.41% $768M 8.49%

Key Takeaway:

Kyndryl Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks at the top for Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, Kyndryl Hldgs shows mixed performance compared to its peers in the analysis.

Get to Know Kyndryl Hldgs Better

Kyndryl Holdings Inc is a technology services and infrastructure services provider company. It provides advisory, implementation, and managed services across a range of technology domains to help customers manage and modernize enterprise IT environments in support of their business and transformation objectives. The company's reportable segments consist of the following: Principal Markets which represents its operations in operations in Australia / New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the United Kingdom / Ireland, United States, Japan, and Strategic Markets. It derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Kyndryl Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Kyndryl Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.3% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kyndryl Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kyndryl Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kyndryl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.25, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

