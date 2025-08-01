Exploring MercadoLibre's Earnings Expectations

MercadoLibre MELI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MercadoLibre will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $11.94.

Anticipation surrounds MercadoLibre's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.47, leading to a 6.54% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at MercadoLibre's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 8.27 7.56 10.59 8.56 EPS Actual 9.74 12.61 7.83 10.48 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001% -16.0% 11.0%

Market Performance of MercadoLibre's Stock

Shares of MercadoLibre were trading at $2373.89 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 33.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on MercadoLibre

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on MercadoLibre.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for MercadoLibre, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $2952.78, suggesting a potential 24.39% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and MercadoLibre, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and MercadoLibre, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MercadoLibre Outperform 36.97% $2.77B 10.56%

Key Takeaway:

MercadoLibre is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks in the middle for Gross Profit. The company is at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, MercadoLibre shows strong revenue growth compared to its peers, but lags behind in terms of profitability and return on equity.

Discovering MercadoLibre: A Closer Look

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

Unraveling the Financial Story of MercadoLibre

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MercadoLibre's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MercadoLibre's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MercadoLibre's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MercadoLibre's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.87%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: MercadoLibre's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for MercadoLibre visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.