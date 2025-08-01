A Look at ONEOK's Upcoming Earnings Report

ONEOK OKE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ONEOK will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36.

Investors in ONEOK are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.49% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ONEOK's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.24 1.51 1.23 1.20 EPS Actual 1.04 1.57 1.18 1.33 Price Change % -6.0% -2.0% 1.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of ONEOK's Stock

Shares of ONEOK were trading at $81.08 as of July 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on ONEOK

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on ONEOK.

Analysts have provided ONEOK with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $97.29, suggesting a potential 18.49% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cheniere Energy, MPLX and Energy Transfer, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cheniere Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $269.8, suggesting a potential 228.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MPLX, with an average 1-year price target of $52.5, suggesting a potential 36.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential 72.8% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Cheniere Energy, MPLX and Energy Transfer are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ONEOK Outperform 68.23% $2.01B 3.31% Cheniere Energy Outperform 28.00% $1.09B 6.26% MPLX Outperform 10.87% $1.27B 8.15% Energy Transfer Outperform -2.82% $4.08B 3.56%

Key Takeaway:

ONEOK ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks last in gross profit. It ranks second to last in return on equity.

Get to Know ONEOK Better

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation and natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates a refined product and crude oil segment connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

ONEOK: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ONEOK's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 68.23% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.31%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.5.

