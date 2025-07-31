Insights into Dorian LPG's Upcoming Earnings

Dorian LPG LPG will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Dorian LPG to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Anticipation surrounds Dorian LPG's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 6.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dorian LPG's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.61 0.56 0.88 EPS Actual 0.25 0.43 0.35 1.26 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -5.0% 2.0% -4.0%

Tracking Dorian LPG's Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG were trading at $29.46 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Dorian LPG

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Dorian LPG.

Analysts have given Dorian LPG a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $35.0, indicating a potential 18.81% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Teekay Tankers, New Fortress Energy and Excelerate Energy, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Teekay Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $55.0, suggesting a potential 86.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for New Fortress Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential 78.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Excelerate Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $39.0, suggesting a potential 32.38% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Teekay Tankers, New Fortress Energy and Excelerate Energy, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dorian LPG Buy -46.33% $22.33M 0.77% Teekay Tankers Buy -37.10% $45.95M 4.25% New Fortress Energy Buy -31.84% $107.93M -11.04% Excelerate Energy Buy 57.46% $90.75M 9.92%

Key Takeaway:

Dorian LPG ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd is an international liquefied petroleum gas shipping company focused on owning and operating gas carriers, or VLGCs. The company currently owns and operates around 22 modern VLGCs, including nineteen new fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom, and Athens, Greece. IT operates in one reportable segment, the international transportation of LPG.

Dorian LPG: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dorian LPG's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -46.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Dorian LPG's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dorian LPG's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, Dorian LPG adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

