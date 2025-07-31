An Overview of TELUS Intl's Earnings

TELUS Intl TIXT will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TELUS Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

The market awaits TELUS Intl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TELUS Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.02 0.02 0.24 EPS Actual 0.06 -0.04 0.05 0.16 Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% -5.0% -36.0%

TELUS Intl Share Price Analysis

Shares of TELUS Intl were trading at $3.86 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for TELUS Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.