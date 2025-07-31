Uncovering Potential: Cboe Global Markets's Earnings Preview

July 31, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Cboe Global Markets CBOE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cboe Global Markets will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43.

Anticipation surrounds Cboe Global Markets's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cboe Global Markets's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 2.36 2.12 2.19 2.10
EPS Actual 2.50 2.10 2.22 2.15
Price Change % 2.0% 2.0% -2.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of Cboe Global Markets's Stock

Shares of Cboe Global Markets were trading at $241.68 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
