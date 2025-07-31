Enbridge's Earnings: A Preview

Enbridge ENB is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Enbridge to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

Investors in Enbridge are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Enbridge's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.52 0.4 0.46 EPS Actual 0.72 0.54 0.4 0.42 Price Change % 1.0% -4.0% 0.0% 1.0%

Enbridge Share Price Analysis

Shares of Enbridge were trading at $44.98 as of July 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

