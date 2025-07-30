Earnings Outlook For BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants BJRI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BJ's Restaurants to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

The market awaits BJ's Restaurants's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.2% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at BJ's Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.34 0.02 0.51 EPS Actual 0.59 0.47 -0.13 0.72 Price Change % 13.0% 6.0% -8.0% -15.0%

BJ's Restaurants Share Price Analysis

Shares of BJ's Restaurants were trading at $36.32 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on BJ's Restaurants

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding BJ's Restaurants.

The consensus rating for BJ's Restaurants is Underperform, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $40.0, there's a potential 10.13% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Bloomin Brands, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bloomin Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $9.1, suggesting a potential 74.94% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Bloomin Brands, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BJ's Restaurants Underperform 3.15% $55.59M 3.64% Bloomin Brands Neutral -1.82% $162.91M 16.33%

Key Takeaway:

BJ's Restaurants ranks lower in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also lags behind in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Delving into BJ's Restaurants's Background

BJ's Restaurants Inc is involved in the business of owning and operating restaurants. The company operates in a single operating segment that is full-service company-owned restaurants. It has geographic presence only in the United States of America.

BJ's Restaurants: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BJ's Restaurants's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.15% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: BJ's Restaurants's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.88%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BJ's Restaurants's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BJ's Restaurants's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.31%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BJ's Restaurants's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for BJ's Restaurants visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.