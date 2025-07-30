What to Expect from WillScot Mobile Mini's Earnings

WillScot Mobile Mini WSC will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate WillScot Mobile Mini to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 6.52% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at WillScot Mobile Mini's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.47 0.36 0.39 EPS Actual 0.24 0.49 0.38 0.39 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -9.0% -15.0% -11.0%

Market Performance of WillScot Mobile Mini's Stock

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini were trading at $31.18 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on WillScot Mobile Mini

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on WillScot Mobile Mini.

With 1 analyst ratings, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $39.0, indicating a potential 25.08% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Primoris Services, Granite Const and Valmont Industries, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Primoris Services, with an average 1-year price target of $93.67, suggesting a potential 200.42% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Granite Const, with an average 1-year price target of $76.0, suggesting a potential 143.75% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Valmont Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $391.0, suggesting a potential 1154.01% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Primoris Services, Granite Const and Valmont Industries, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WillScot Holdings Outperform -4.71% $300.37M 4.24% Primoris Services Outperform 16.66% $170.66M 3.10% Granite Const Sell 4.06% $83.85M -3.35% Valmont Industries Buy 8.38% $291.10M -0.25%

Key Takeaway:

WillScot Mobile Mini is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the top among its peers. For Return on Equity, it is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Discovering WillScot Mobile Mini: A Closer Look

WillScot Holdings Corp designs, delivers, and services onsite, on-demand space solutions for clients. The company offers turnkey solutions in construction, education, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and entertainment sectors. The products of the company includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, portable storage containers, and others.

Understanding the Numbers: WillScot Mobile Mini's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: WillScot Mobile Mini's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.71%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: WillScot Mobile Mini's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WillScot Mobile Mini's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.24%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WillScot Mobile Mini's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WillScot Mobile Mini's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.84. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

