A Glimpse of Idacorp's Earnings Potential

Idacorp IDA is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Idacorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75.

Anticipation surrounds Idacorp's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.33% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Idacorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.05 0.63 2.18 1.41 EPS Actual 1.10 0.70 2.12 1.71 Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Idacorp Share Price Analysis

Shares of Idacorp were trading at $122.58 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Idacorp

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Idacorp.

Idacorp has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $123.8, the consensus suggests a potential 1.0% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and TXNM Energy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for TXNM Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $60.5, suggesting a potential 50.64% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and TXNM Energy are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Idacorp Neutral -3.67% $55.56M 1.79% TXNM Energy Neutral 10.51% $289.06M 0.35%

Key Takeaway:

Idacorp ranks higher than its peer in terms of revenue growth, with a negative growth rate compared to a positive growth rate. It also outperforms in gross profit margin. However, it has a lower return on equity compared to its peer.

Unveiling the Story Behind Idacorp

Idacorp Inc is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, acts as an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy and capacity. The companys only reportable segment is utility operations. The utility operations segment's primary source of revenue is the regulated operations of Idaho Power. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education.

Idacorp: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Idacorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.67%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Idacorp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Idacorp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Idacorp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Idacorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Idacorp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.