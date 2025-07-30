Biogen's Earnings Outlook

Biogen BIIB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Biogen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.91.

Investors in Biogen are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.50, leading to a 2.15% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Biogen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.52 3.35 3.79 4.02 EPS Actual 3.02 3.44 4.08 5.28 Price Change % 2.0% 4.0% -4.0% -2.0%

Tracking Biogen's Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen were trading at $127.9 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.06%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Biogen

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Biogen.

Analysts have given Biogen a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $187.27, indicating a potential 46.42% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Natera, Insmed and Incyte, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Natera, with an average 1-year price target of $197.0, suggesting a potential 54.03% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Insmed, with an average 1-year price target of $112.0, suggesting a potential 12.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Incyte, with an average 1-year price target of $73.57, suggesting a potential 42.48% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Natera, Insmed and Incyte, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Biogen Outperform 6.13% $1.80B 1.43% Natera Outperform 36.46% $316.76M -5.50% Insmed Outperform 22.94% $71.55M -133.45% Incyte Neutral 19.53% $979.70M 4.45%

Key Takeaway:

Biogen ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Biogen's Background

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Biogen's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Biogen showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.13% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biogen's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Biogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

