KKR & Co's Earnings Outlook

KKR & Co KKR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that KKR & Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10.

Investors in KKR & Co are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 2.13% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at KKR & Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.27 1.21 1.07 EPS Actual 1.15 1.32 1.38 1.09 Price Change % 2.0% 3.0% -2.0% -3.0%

Tracking KKR & Co's Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co were trading at $151.0 as of July 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on KKR & Co

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding KKR & Co.

A total of 13 analyst ratings have been received for KKR & Co, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $146.23, suggesting a potential 3.16% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brookfield, Ares Management and T. Rowe Price Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Brookfield, with an average 1-year price target of $75.67, suggesting a potential 49.89% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ares Management, with an average 1-year price target of $190.71, suggesting a potential 26.3% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for T. Rowe Price Group, with an average 1-year price target of $97.67, suggesting a potential 35.32% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Brookfield, Ares Management and T. Rowe Price Group, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity KKR Outperform -68.18% $-84.67M -0.82% Brookfield Outperform -21.67% $6.95B 0.08% Ares Management Outperform 53.92% $431.68M 0.86% T. Rowe Price Group Neutral 0.78% $922M 4.61%

Key Takeaway:

KKR & Co ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values for both metrics. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. In contrast, the other companies show positive values for these metrics, with one company leading in Revenue Growth and another leading in Gross Profit. Overall, KKR & Co lags behind its peers in terms of financial performance.

All You Need to Know About KKR & Co

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $664.3 billion in total managed assets, including $526.0 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of March 2025. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

KKR & Co: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining KKR & Co's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -68.18% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: KKR & Co's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.53%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR & Co's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KKR & Co's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.04, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for KKR & Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.