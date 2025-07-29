Earnings Outlook For Steven Madden

Steven Madden SHOO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Steven Madden will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Steven Madden bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 1.84% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Steven Madden's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.53 0.89 0.53 EPS Actual 0.60 0.55 0.91 0.57 Price Change % 2.0% -5.0% -2.0% -4.0%

Performance of Steven Madden Shares

Shares of Steven Madden were trading at $26.995 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Steven Madden

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Steven Madden.

With 8 analyst ratings, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $25.0, indicating a potential 7.39% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Wolverine World Wide, Rocky Brands and Allbirds, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Wolverine World Wide, with an average 1-year price target of $21.2, suggesting a potential 21.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rocky Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 25.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allbirds, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 81.48% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Wolverine World Wide, Rocky Brands and Allbirds are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Steven Madden Neutral 0.21% $226.27M 4.69% Wolverine World Wide Buy 4.41% $194.80M 3.50% Rocky Brands Neutral 1.03% $47.01M 2.11% Allbirds Neutral -18.34% $14.40M -23.71%

Key Takeaway:

Steven Madden is positioned in the middle among peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the top for revenue growth, indicating strong performance in this area. In terms of gross profit, Steven Madden is at the top, showcasing healthy profitability. However, its return on equity is in the middle compared to peers, suggesting room for improvement in utilizing shareholder equity effectively.

All You Need to Know About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Steven Madden: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Steven Madden displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steven Madden's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Steven Madden's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Steven Madden visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.