Exploring Littelfuse's Earnings Expectations

Littelfuse LFUS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Littelfuse will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34.

The announcement from Littelfuse is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.38, leading to a 1.75% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Littelfuse's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.81 2.06 2.09 1.75 EPS Actual 2.19 2.04 2.71 1.97 Price Change % 2.0% 5.0% -3.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Littelfuse's Stock

Shares of Littelfuse were trading at $237.17 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Littelfuse

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Littelfuse.

The consensus rating for Littelfuse is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $234.5, there's a potential 1.13% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Belden, Knowles and Bel Fuse, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Belden, with an average 1-year price target of $125.0, suggesting a potential 47.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Knowles, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 90.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Bel Fuse, with an average 1-year price target of $113.25, suggesting a potential 52.25% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Belden, Knowles and Bel Fuse are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Littelfuse Neutral 3.53% $207.26M 1.79% Belden Buy 16.65% $245.84M 4.13% Knowles Buy 10.36% $53.30M 1.04% Bel Fuse Outperform 10.55% $58.82M 7.66%

Key Takeaway:

Littelfuse ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Get to Know Littelfuse Better

Littelfuse is a primary provider of circuit protection products (such as fuses and relays) into the transportation, industrial, telecommunications, and consumer electronics end markets. The firm is also increasing its power semiconductor business, where it predominantly serves industrial end markets and is breaking into electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Littelfuse has 17,000 global employees.

Littelfuse's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Littelfuse displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Littelfuse's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.12% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Littelfuse's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

