Earnings Outlook For Hanover Insurance Gr

Hanover Insurance Gr THG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Hanover Insurance Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.09.

The market awaits Hanover Insurance Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.36, leading to a 0.31% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Hanover Insurance Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 3.51 3.39 2.53 1.57
EPS Actual 3.87 5.32 3.05 1.88
Price Change % -0.0% 5.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Performance of Hanover Insurance Gr Shares

Shares of Hanover Insurance Gr were trading at $165.12 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Hanover Insurance Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
