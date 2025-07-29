Preview: Penske Automotive Group's Earnings

Penske Automotive Group PAG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.56.

Investors in Penske Automotive Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Penske Automotive Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.28 3.29 3.41 3.39 EPS Actual 3.39 3.54 3.39 3.61 Price Change % -0.0% -1.0% -0.0% -2.0%

Tracking Penske Automotive Group's Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group were trading at $170.25 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Penske Automotive Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Penske Automotive Group.

The consensus rating for Penske Automotive Group is Buy, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $167.0, there's a potential 1.91% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CarMax, Murphy USA and Lithia Motors, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CarMax, with an average 1-year price target of $82.9, suggesting a potential 51.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Murphy USA, with an average 1-year price target of $493.33, suggesting a potential 189.77% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lithia Motors, with an average 1-year price target of $399.67, suggesting a potential 134.75% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for CarMax, Murphy USA and Lithia Motors, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Penske Automotive Group Buy 2.10% $1.27B 4.61% CarMax Outperform 6.09% $893.62M 3.36% Murphy USA Outperform -6.57% $483.60M 6.82% Lithia Motors Buy 7.20% $1.41B 3.12%

Key Takeaway:

Penske Automotive Group ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Penske Automotive Group Better

Penske Automotive Group operates in 19 US states and overseas. It has over 150 US and Puerto Rico light-vehicle stores as well as 210 franchised dealerships overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom but also in Australia, Germany, Italy, and Japan. The company is the third-largest US publicly traded dealership in terms of light-vehicle revenue and sells more than 40 brands, with over 90% of retail automotive revenue coming from luxury and import names. Other segments are service and finance and insurance. The firm's Premier Truck Group owns 45 truck dealerships selling mostly Freightliner and Western Star brands, and Penske owns 16 used-vehicle stores, mostly in the US and UK under the CarShop (US) and Sytner Select (UK) brands. Penske is based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Penske Automotive Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Penske Automotive Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Penske Automotive Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.21%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Penske Automotive Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

