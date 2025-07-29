Uncovering Potential: AerCap Holdings's Earnings Preview

AerCap Holdings AER is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect AerCap Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.77.

Anticipation surrounds AerCap Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.93 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.1% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at AerCap Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.75 2.57 2.41 2.39 EPS Actual 3.68 3.31 2.41 3.01 Price Change % -0.0% 0.0% -0.0% -6.0%

AerCap Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of AerCap Holdings were trading at $111.85 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

