Exploring UBS Gr's Earnings Expectations

UBS Gr UBS will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate UBS Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83.

The announcement from UBS Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.3% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at UBS Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.44 0.32 0.28 0.29
EPS Actual 0.51 0.23 0.43 0.34
Price Change % -0.0% 1.0% -2.0% -2.0%

UBS Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of UBS Gr were trading at $37.78 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
75.62
Growth
71.52
Quality
53.28
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
